Liberty Global A Navigates Q3 Challenges and Growth

October 29, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Liberty Global A ( (LBTYA) ) has issued an update.

Liberty Global’s Q3 2024 results reveal a mix of challenges and growth opportunities. While VM Ireland saw a 5.6% YoY revenue decline due to reduced fixed and advertising revenue, its B2B segment thrived with a 5.2% increase from wholesale access. The company continues its fiber upgrade, reaching 45% of premises, aiming for long-term growth despite a competitive market. Although net losses grew, VM Ireland’s focus on fiber and customer experience is expected to drive future success.

