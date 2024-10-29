Liberty Global A Navigates Q3 Challenges and Growth

Liberty Global A ( (LBTYA) ) has issued an update.

Liberty Global’s Q3 2024 results reveal a mix of challenges and growth opportunities. While VM Ireland saw a 5.6% YoY revenue decline due to reduced fixed and advertising revenue, its B2B segment thrived with a 5.2% increase from wholesale access. The company continues its fiber upgrade, reaching 45% of premises, aiming for long-term growth despite a competitive market. Although net losses grew, VM Ireland’s focus on fiber and customer experience is expected to drive future success.

For an in-depth examination of LBTYA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.