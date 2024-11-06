News & Insights

Liberty Global LiLAC Reports Q3 Growth and Expansion

November 06, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Liberty Global LiLAC ( (LILA) ) has provided an update.

Liberty Latin America reported a revenue of $1.1 billion for Q3 2024, showcasing financial improvements and plans to accelerate performance in Q4. The company successfully refinanced $1 billion in debt and expanded its broadband reach in Peru. Despite challenges like Hurricane Beryl impacting operations, Liberty Latin America saw growth in broadband and postpaid subscribers, especially in Costa Rica and Panama. Looking forward, the company anticipates strong cash flow generation and growth, aided by acquisitions and strategic partnerships, particularly in Puerto Rico and Peru.

