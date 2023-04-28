Liberty Global (LBTYK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Liberty Global plc (Symbol: LBTYK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.30, changing hands as high as $20.45 per share. Liberty Global plc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBTYK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBTYK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.16 per share, with $26.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.29.

