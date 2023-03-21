Liberty Global intends to buy out Telenet minority shareholders

AMSTERDAM, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. cable group Liberty Global LBTYA.O intends to offer to buy out all remaining minority shareholders of Belgian telecoms company Telenet TNET.BR, it said on Tuesday.

Liberty Global said it would offer 22 euros ($23.71) per share, representing a premium of 59% on Telenet's March 15 closing price.

The U.S. group has been Telenet's controlling shareholder since February 2007 and holds a 59.18% stake in the company.

($1 = 0.9281 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

