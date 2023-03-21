US Markets
LBTYA

Liberty Global intends to buy out Telenet minority shareholders

March 21, 2023 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Bart Meijer for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. cable group Liberty Global LBTYA.O intends to offer to buy out all remaining minority shareholders of Belgian telecoms company Telenet TNET.BR, it said on Tuesday.

Liberty Global said it would offer 22 euros ($23.71) per share, representing a premium of 59% on Telenet's March 15 closing price.

The U.S. group has been Telenet's controlling shareholder since February 2007 and holds a 59.18% stake in the company.

($1 = 0.9281 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by David Goodman)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LBTYA
TNET

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.