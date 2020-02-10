Liberty Global Extends Partnership With Netflix In Europe - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Liberty Global plc (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) has entered a multi-year deal with Netflix (NFLX) that will continue to offer customers in Europe access to the Netflix service. With the agreement, Liberty Global will continue to enhance functionality and overall integration of Netflix within its offering, beginning with its UK operation.

Liberty Global plc said the partnership builds on its commitment to leverage its next-generation Gigabit speed broadband networks to provide its customers with the streaming content, alongside broadcast and on demand programming.

