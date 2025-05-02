LIBERTY GLOBAL Earnings Results: $LBTYA Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIBERTY GLOBAL ($LBTYA) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported earnings of -$3.84 per share, missing estimates of -$0.62 by $3.22. The company also reported revenue of $1,171,200,000, beating estimates of $1,167,505,000 by $3,695,000.

LIBERTY GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

LIBERTY GLOBAL insiders have traded $LBTYA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBTYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS V. TOMPRAS sold 57,000 shares for an estimated $737,676

LIBERTY GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of LIBERTY GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIBERTY GLOBAL Government Contracts

We have seen $85,477,419 of award payments to $LBTYA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

LIBERTY GLOBAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LBTYA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 01/10/2025

LIBERTY GLOBAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LBTYA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LBTYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.7.

Here are some recent targets:

Ottavio Adorisio from Bernstein set a target price of $12.4 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Polo Tang from UBS set a target price of $13.0 on 11/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

