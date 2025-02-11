LIBERTY GLOBAL Earnings Preview: Recent $LBTYA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LIBERTY GLOBAL ($LBTYA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,851,609,709 and earnings of -$1.15 per share.

LIBERTY GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

LIBERTY GLOBAL insiders have traded $LBTYA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBTYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS V. TOMPRAS sold 57,000 shares for an estimated $737,676

LIBERTY GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of LIBERTY GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LIBERTY GLOBAL Government Contracts

We have seen $76,327,389 of award payments to $LBTYA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

