Liberty Global downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $13, down from $23, post the spin-off of Sunrise. The Liberty Global remaining company has re-rated by almost 50% over the past 12 months, reflecting a reduction in the valuation discount given the Sunrise spin-off, a tailwind from a peaking in U.S. interest rates and some signs of improvement at VMO2 and VodafoneZiggo, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LBTYA:
- Liberty Global A Releases 2024 Financial Report Summary
- Two new option listings on November 14th
- Two option delistings on November 13th
- Liberty Global A Releases Financial Insights on VodafoneZiggo
- Liberty Global Completes Sunrise Spin-Off, Enhancing Shareholder Value
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.