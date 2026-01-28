Liberty Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LBTYA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Liberty Global Ltd (Symbol: LBTYA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.71, changing hands as low as $10.65 per share. Liberty Global Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBTYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBTYA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.025 per share, with $12.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.72.

