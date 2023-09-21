Liberty Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LBTYK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Liberty Global plc (Symbol: LBTYK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.66, changing hands as low as $19.52 per share. Liberty Global plc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBTYK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBTYK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.16 per share, with $22.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.