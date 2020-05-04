Liberty Global Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LBTYK

In trading on Monday, shares of Liberty Global plc (Symbol: LBTYK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.67, changing hands as high as $21.92 per share. Liberty Global plc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBTYK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBTYK's low point in its 52 week range is $14.355 per share, with $27.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.99.

