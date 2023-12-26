Liberty Global Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LBTYA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Global Ltd (Symbol: LBTYA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.44, changing hands as high as $17.56 per share. Liberty Global Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBTYA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBTYA's low point in its 52 week range is $15.01 per share, with $22.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.