Markets
LBTYA

Liberty Global Announces Intended Offer For Telenet

March 21, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Liberty Global plc (LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) announced that, through its subsidiary Liberty Global Belgium Holding B.V., it plans to launch a voluntary and conditional public takeover bid for all the shares of Telenet Group Holding NV that it does not already own or that are not held by Telenet. The intended offer would be an offer in cash at a price of 22.00 euros per share.

Liberty Global currently owns 59.18% of Telenet's outstanding issued share capital. Telenet owns 3.12% of the outstanding issued share capital in treasury.

Liberty Global has been the controlling shareholder of Telenet since February 2007. Telenet's board unanimously recommended the intended offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LBTYA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.