Liberty Formula One cut to Neutral at Seaport Research on valuation

Seaport Research downgraded Liberty Formula One (FWONA) to Neutral from Buy. The stock performed well this year with overarching strong consumer demand for premium live experiences, continued sponsorship and attendance growth, plans to acquire Dorna Group’s MotoGP, and on hopes for strong media rights renewals, particularly in the ascendant U.S. market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that it is now including MotoGP estimates in its model for Liberty Formula One effective January 1, 2025, and while this increases its valuation view, with the recent strong share performance, that level has been exceeded.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FWONA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.