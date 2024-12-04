News & Insights

Stocks

Liberty Formula One cut to Neutral at Seaport Research on valuation

December 04, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Seaport Research downgraded Liberty Formula One (FWONA) to Neutral from Buy. The stock performed well this year with overarching strong consumer demand for premium live experiences, continued sponsorship and attendance growth, plans to acquire Dorna Group’s MotoGP, and on hopes for strong media rights renewals, particularly in the ascendant U.S. market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that it is now including MotoGP estimates in its model for Liberty Formula One effective January 1, 2025, and while this increases its valuation view, with the recent strong share performance, that level has been exceeded.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FWONA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FWONA
FWONB
FWONK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.