Liberty Formula One cut to Neutral at Seaport Research on valuation

Seaport Research downgraded Liberty Formula One (FWONA) to Neutral from Buy. The stock performed well this year with overarching strong consumer demand for premium live experiences, continued sponsorship and attendance growth, plans to acquire Dorna Group’s MotoGP, and on hopes for strong media rights renewals, particularly in the ascendant U.S. market, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm adds however that it is now including MotoGP estimates in its model for Liberty Formula One effective January 1, 2025, and while this increases its valuation view, with the recent strong share performance, that level has been exceeded.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FWONA:
- Liberty Formula One downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Seaport Research
- Formula One reaches agreement with GM for 11th team in 2026
- Liberty Media Announces Leadership Change and Strategic Shift
- Liberty Media announces plan to split off Liberty Live Group
- Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei to step down
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.