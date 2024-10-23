Liberty Financial Group Reports Decreased Profit Amid Market Challenges

Liberty Financial Group Ltd (AU:LFG) has released an update.

Liberty Financial Group reported a statutory net profit after tax of $115 million for the fiscal year ending June 2024, marking a 36% decrease from the previous year due to challenging market conditions. Despite the economic pressures, Liberty maintained a strong financial position and distributed earnings to securityholders, with an optimistic outlook for profit growth. The company also announced a leadership change, with Peeyush Gupta set to take over as Chair following the AGM.

