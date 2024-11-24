Liberty Financial Group Announces Upcoming Dividend

Liberty Financial Group Ltd (AU:LFG) has released an update.
Liberty Financial Group has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.05 per fully paid ordinary/stapled security, with the ex-dividend date set for November 28, 2024, and payment scheduled for December 13, 2024. Investors holding shares by the record date of November 29, 2024, will be eligible for this payout.
