Liberty Financial Group Announces Director Departure

October 31, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

Liberty Financial Group Ltd (AU:LFG) has released an update.

Liberty Financial Group Ltd announces the departure of Director Richard Longes from both the company and trust boards, effective October 24, 2024. Longes held significant interests in the group’s securities, with 323,600 stapled securities directly and 41,400 via Gemnet Pty Ltd. This leadership change could influence Liberty Group’s strategic direction and market performance.

