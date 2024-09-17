Liberty Energy's Shares Rise 10.4% YTD: Time to Buy or Hold?

In a volatile oil and energy market, Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT has demonstrated resilience, with its share price increasing 10.4% year to date (YTD). This gain significantly outperforms the broader oil and energy sector, which has declined 0.3% in the same timeframe. Moreover, LBRT has outpaced its peers in the oil and gas equipment and services sector, including ProPetro Holding PUMP, RPC RES and Petrofac POFCY.



YTD Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Energy, a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and other crucial services for onshore oil and gas exploration in North America, has positioned itself well in a challenging market. From wireline services and proppant delivery solutions to field gas processing and compressed natural gas delivery, Liberty’s diverse offerings underpin its success.

In simple terms, LBRT makes money by helping oil and gas companies extract oil and natural gas from the ground. The company does this by using special techniques that involve pumping fluids and sand into the ground to break the rock and release oil and gas.

Let's take a closer look at the key factors behind its strong year-to-date performance and assess whether this momentum is likely to persist or not.



Why You Might Consider Buying LBRT Stock

Strong Revenue Growth & Improving EBITDA: LBRT delivered an impressive financial performance in second-quarter 2024, achieving an 8% sequential increase in revenues, which totaled $1.2 billion. This was achieved despite a slight softening in drilling and completion activities across the industry. Moreover, the company's Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% sequentially, reaching $273 million.

These results reflect the company’s ability to deliver robust financial outcomes, even in less favorable market conditions, which is a positive indicator for future stability and growth. For an investor, consistent revenues and EBITDA growth suggest that LBRT has the operational efficiency and market positioning to continue generating strong returns, even when broader industry conditions fluctuate. Currently, the company carries a Growth Score of A.

Commitment to Shareholder Returns: The Denver, CO-based oil and gas equipment and services company is highly committed to returning capital to its shareholders. In second-quarter 2024, the company repurchased $30 million worth of shares and distributed $12 million in dividends. For investors, this consistent return of capital through dividends and share buybacks provides immediate value. Share repurchases also reduce the number of outstanding shares, which can enhance earnings per share over time, making each remaining share more valuable.

Cutting-Edge Technologies Drive Efficiency & Cost Savings: LBRT has invested heavily in advanced technologies that drive operational efficiencies. For example, the company’s natural gas-fueled digiFleets and the AI-powered Sentinel logistics platform have significantly improved performance. The Sentinel system uses real-time data and predictive analytics to optimize logistics and proppant delivery, reducing downtime by 90%.

These innovations enable Liberty to lower operational costs for its customers, making the company more attractive in a competitive market. Additionally, such technological advancements help LBRT maximize resource utilization, which can drive profitability and operational resilience higher. For investors, these technological capabilities not only create a competitive edge but also reduce risk by improving cost efficiency.

Operational Excellence & Record Safety Performance: In second-quarter 2024, Liberty achieved record daily pumping efficiencies and reported its best-ever safety performance. This operational excellence is a key differentiator in the energy services sector, where safety and efficiency are critical to long-term sustainability. For investors, a company that consistently improves its operational metrics is likely to be more resilient, less prone to costly accidents or downtime and well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities. Record safety and efficiency also build customers' trust, which can lead to stronger long-term partnerships and contracts.

Diversification Through Strategic Acquisitions: LBRT has a history of strategic acquisitions that enhance its service offerings and diversify the company’s revenue streams. For example, the acquisition of Schlumberger’s North America’s hydraulic fracturing business in 2020 expanded Liberty’s market reach and technology portfolio. For investors, Liberty’s ability to identify and integrate valuable acquisitions adds an additional layer of growth potential. As the industry continues to change, further acquisitions could provide LBRT with new opportunities to expand its services and market presence, which should lead to greater shareholder value.



Cautionary Factors

Moderating Industry Conditions: The oilfield services industry has seen a slight softening in completions and drilling activity in the first half of 2024. LBRT expects similar industry conditions in the second half. While the company has maintained its performance, overall market activity is not expected to pick up significantly in the near term.

For investors seeking quick returns, the current moderation in industry conditions may not provide immediate growth potential. It might be worth waiting for signs of a stronger recovery or increased demand before taking a position in Liberty stock.

Dependence on North America’s Market: Liberty’s operations are heavily focused on North America, which exposes it to regional market risks such as changing energy policies, supply-chain disruptions or labor shortages. While Liberty is a leader in this region, its lack of significant international diversification could be seen as a risk if North America’s drilling activity declines further or domestic policies shift unfavorably.

Investors looking for more globally diversified energy exposure may see this as a reason to delay investing in LBRT, especially if they expect international markets to outperform North America in the near future.

Volatile Commodity Prices: Although LBRT has positioned itself well in the market, the company remains exposed to fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices. The energy market is inherently volatile, with price swings caused by factors like OPEC+ production decisions, U.S. Fed interest rate cuts, geopolitical events (such as the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in the Middle East) and changes in demand.

Additionally, with a Beta of 1.69, LBRT is more sensitive to market movements compared to the broader market, further amplifying its exposure to commodity price volatility. For more conservative investors or those highly sensitive to such volatility, this exposure may pose a risk.

Uncertain Timing of Market Rebound: While Liberty is positioned to benefit from a future rebound in oilfield services demand, particularly in 2025, the timing of that recovery is uncertain. With U.S. oil and gas production currently flat and completion activity stable but not growing, it could take some time before Liberty experiences a significant uptick in demand. For investors with shorter time horizons, this uncertainty will make it prudent to wait for clearer signs of market recovery before investing.

Industry-Wide Cost Pressures: While Liberty has managed to maintain strong performance, the entire oilfield services sector is facing rising costs, including labor, materials and equipment. General and administrative expenses have already increased, which may put pressure on profitability if these costs continue to rise. Investors who are concerned about rising operational costs eroding margins may choose to wait and see how the company handles these pressures in the next few quarters before making a decision to buy.



Verdict for LBRT Stock

LBRT's strong performance so far in 2024, driven by operational excellence, cutting-edge technologies and robust shareholder returns, makes it an attractive investment option. However, with moderating industry conditions, exposure to volatile commodity prices and potential cost pressures, there are valid reasons for a more cautious approach in the near term.

Additionally, with the company currently trading 22.3% up from its 52-week low, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding LBRT, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), to their portfolios. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petrofac Ltd. (POFCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.