Liberty Energy's Massive 108% Rally: Buy More or Hold Tight?

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT is a leading provider of integrated field services for the oil and gas industry, specializing in exploration support, production optimization and energy infrastructure maintenance. The company generates revenues by offering a combination of technical expertise, equipment solutions and operational support to upstream and midstream energy companies, enabling clients to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime and maximize output.

Over the past 12 months, LBRT has significantly outperformed both its peers and the broader sector. LBRT’s shares grew 108.3%, markedly higher than the 43.8% growth of the Field Services Oil and Gas sub-industry and the 32.6% increase in the overall Oil-Energy sector. This strong performance highlights LBRT’s robust momentum and its ability to deliver superior returns compared with the sub-industry and the broader energy market.

Comparison of Price Performance Over the Past Year



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LBRT Beats Q4 2025 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LBRT reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, significantly outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 16-cent loss, driven by strong operational execution and technological innovation. LBRT's revenues totaled $1 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $862 million.

Given its prominent position in the industry, LBRT commands significant investor interest. The company exhibits a range of strengths that have fueled its growth, but there are also potential risks that investors should carefully consider. Below, let’s dive into the key factors driving LBRT’s stock performance, as well as the challenges that could shape its future trajectory.

What’s Behind LBRT’s Recent Momentum?

High-Return, Disciplined Growth Strategy in a Converging Energy Ecosystem: LBRT demonstrates a returns-focused investment framework, evidenced by a 14-year average cash return on capital invested of 23%, including a resilient 13% achieved in the volatile market of 2025. This disciplined approach, backed by operational leverage and a strong balance sheet, positions the company to capitalize on evolving demand across the completions and power sectors without sacrificing profitability.

Leadership Position in a Consolidating Oilfield Services Market: As the second-largest completions company in North America, with approximately 20% of onshore well completions, LBRT is a premier player. The market is experiencing a "flight to quality" where fewer service providers have the technical expertise and capital to reinvest in advanced technology like simulfrac and AI-optimized operations. This trend reinforces LBRT's market leadership as E&Ps seek reliable, technologically superior partners.

Strategic Positioning to Capitalize on the Secular Surge in U.S. Power Demand: LBRT is at the forefront of a seismic shift in power sourcing for data centers and industrial loads. With U.S. power demand rising at its fastest pace in decades due to AI-driven data center expansion and onshoring, the company's Liberty Power Innovations (“LPI”) subsidiary offers a critical solution: onsite, distributed power that bypasses grid constraints, providing speed to market, price surety and reliability that utilities cannot guarantee.

Vertically Integrated, Full-Service "Molecule to Megawatt" Power Solution: Unlike competitors that may only provide generation equipment, LBRT, through LPI, offers a fully integrated power-as-a-service platform. This includes engineering, design, infrastructure development, gas procurement, grid management and long-term operation of assets. This comprehensive offering, built on 15 years of industrial experience, creates a significant competitive moat and makes the company a uniquely valuable long-term partner for large-scale power consumers.

What Could Limit LBRT Stock’s Upside?

Near-Term Pressure on Core Completions Business Margins: LBRT has explicitly guided that its first quarter of 2026 will reflect the full realization of pricing headwinds, with completions pricing expected to be down low to mid-single digits relative to the second half of 2025. Combined with significant winter weather disruptions that impacted activity across Texas and Louisiana, the company expects lower sequential revenues and adjusted EBITDA in the near term.

Substantial and Risky Capital Expenditure Requirements: The ambitious 3 GW power deployment plan requires massive upfront capital investment. In 2026 alone, LBRT expects capital expenditures of approximately $1 billion, split between long-lead time deposits and project-related expenditures. This scale of spending introduces significant execution risk and any delays in project timelines or cost overruns could materially impact the company's cash flow and returns.

Dependence on a Single Technology for Initial Power Growth: While LBRT has secured a supply chain for reciprocating engines to achieve its 3 GW target, the market is seeing a surge in new entrants and alternative technologies, such as repurposed turbines. If the market perceives alternative solutions as more advantageous, or if there is a perception of oversupply, it could pressure pricing and potentially slow the adoption of the company's specific recip-based solution.

Macroeconomic Uncertainty in Global Oil Markets: A significant portion of LBRT's current earnings still comes from its completions business, which is directly tied to oil and gas producer activity. The company itself notes that global oil markets are balancing a structural oil surplus with elevated geopolitical risk. Any sustained downturn in commodity prices could lead to a pullback in E&P spending, directly impacting fleet utilization and pricing power.

Verdict for LBRT Stock

LBRT benefits from a disciplined, high-return growth strategy and a strong leadership position in a consolidating oilfield services market, further strengthened by its strategic expansion into power solutions through a vertically integrated “molecule to megawatt” model. The company is well positioned to capitalize on rising U.S. power demand driven by AI and industrial growth, supported by its innovative Liberty Power Innovations platform.

However, near-term margin pressures in its core completions business, significant capital expenditure requirements and reliance on specific power technologies introduce execution and financial risks. Additionally, exposure to macroeconomic volatility in global oil markets could impact earnings stability. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider better-ranked stocks such as TechnipFMC FTI and Eni E, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), along with Nabors Industries NBR, which currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $26.21 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface, and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

Eni is valued at $92.06 billion. It is an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome. Eni operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration, production, refining, marketing and growing renewable energy businesses worldwide.

Nabors Industries is valued at $1.17 billion. The company is a global leader in drilling rigs and associated services, focusing on both land-based and offshore drilling operations. With operations in more than 20 countries, Nabors Industries supports oil and gas exploration and production through innovative solutions and advanced technology.

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Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.