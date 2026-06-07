Liberty Energy's CFO Sold Nearly 17,000 Shares

Key Points

The executive sold 16,665 shares for an aggregate transaction value of approximately ~$496,000 at an average price of around $29.77 per share on June 1 and June 2.

This sale represented 2.1% of Michael Stock’s direct holdings, reducing his holdings from 800,375 to 783,710 shares.

Stock retains Class A shares totaling 1,570,753.

10 stocks we like better than Liberty Energy ›

CFO Sells nearly 17,000 shares worth $496,000

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT), a major oilfield services provider, reported an insider sale.

Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer of Liberty Energy, reported the direct sale of 16,665 shares in open-market transactions on June 1 and June 2, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 16,665 Transaction value ~$496,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 783,710 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$24.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($29.77); post-transaction value based on June 2, closing price is $31.25.

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Michael Stock’s historical trading patterns?

This 16,665-share sale is slightly above Stock’s historical average for direct sales (mean: 14,985 shares per trade), but below the largest sales observed and in line with his established cadence.

This 16,665-share sale is slightly above Stock’s historical average for direct sales (mean: 14,985 shares per trade), but below the largest sales observed and in line with his established cadence. Did the trade meaningfully impact Stock’s ownership stake?

The transaction reduced his direct Common Stock position by 2.1%, leaving him with 783,710 directly held shares.

The transaction reduced his direct Common Stock position by 2.1%, leaving him with 783,710 directly held shares. Were any shares sold through indirect holdings or derivative instruments?

No, all shares were sold directly; there were no indirect transactions or option exercises connected to this filing.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.1 billion Net income (TTM) $150.3 million Dividend yield 1.2%

Company snapshot

Liberty Energy is a leading oilfield services provider specializing in hydraulic fracturing and related solutions for North American energy producers. It has a broad operational footprint across key shale basins.

Provides hydraulic fracturing, pressure pumping, wireline services, proppant delivery, and related oilfield technologies, with operations supported by two owned sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Generates revenue primarily by delivering oilfield services and equipment to onshore oil and gas exploration and production companies across major North American basins.

Main customer base consists of upstream oil and natural gas producers operating in resource-rich regions such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, Denver-Julesburg, Williston, and Powder River Basins.

What this transaction means for investors

The executive conducted his share sale via a 10b5-1 trading program. That’s a prearranged trading plan, named after the U.S. Securities and Exchange rule, that dictates the number of shares bought or sold and the timing. That allows insiders to avoid even the appearance of trading ahead of insider knowledge. But, since these are sales arranged ahead of time, it’s challenging to decipher any insight merely from the sales transactions.

Liberty Energy’s shares have richly rewarded investors over the last year, benefiting from the spike in energy prices. The stock has gained 130.6% over the last year, through June 5. That trounced the S&P 500 index’s 23.1%. However, it’s noteworthy that Liberty Energy’s shares trailed the S&P 500 Energy sector’s 38.4% increase.

First-quarter revenue grew a scant 2% year over year to $1 billion. Investors will eye second-quarter results, which the company will report at the end of July, to assess the impact of higher commodity prices on Liberty Energy’s revenue.

Should you buy stock in Liberty Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Liberty Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Liberty Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2026.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.