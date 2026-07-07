Liberty Energy Stock Surges 96% in a Year: Is There More Upside Ahead?

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT gained momentum over the last year, following a staggering rise of 96.3%. During the same time period, the company outperformed the sub-industry and the broader oil and energy sector’s rally of 47.2% and 23.1%, respectively.

Peer comparison further highlights the strength, as Liberty Energy conveniently outperformed its peers, TechnipFMC plc FTI, Halliburton Company HAL and Core Laboratories Inc. CLB. While FTI and HAL jumped 93.3% and 59.4%, respectively, CLB lagged behind with a loss of 9.4% in the past year.

Liberty Energy Outperforms Industry, Sector & Peer Companies (FTI, HAL & CLB)



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Liberty Energy is a leading North American oilfield services company, specializing in hydraulic fracturing, wireline, proppant delivery, sand mining and natural gas solutions across major North American shale basins. The company operates approximately 40 active frac fleets and emphasizes next-generation technologies such as digiFleets and dual-fuel systems to improve efficiency and lower emissions. Through Liberty Power Innovations (LPI), it is expanding into distributed power generation for data centers and industrial customers. With a strong technology focus, vertical integration and a broad basin footprint, Liberty Energy positions itself as an innovation-driven completions leader.

However, for investors, the key debate is whether LBRT’s strong run has more room to extend or if the rally has priced in much of the upside. With the company’s diversification strategy and the evolving technology focus playing a critical role, the stock’s prospects warrant a closer examination before deciding whether to buy, hold or take profits.

Factors Favoring LBRT Stock’s Growth

Strong Demand for Premium Completion Services: Liberty Energy continues to witness robust demand for its premium hydraulic fracturing services despite a challenging industry backdrop. Management highlighted record pumping efficiencies, high fleet utilization and strong customer demand, which enabled the company to offset pricing pressure and weather-related disruptions. This indicates that Liberty Energy's technologically advanced fleet and execution capabilities are helping it outperform competitors and maintain healthy operational momentum.

Expanding Power Infrastructure Business Offers a Major Growth Avenue: The company's LPI business is rapidly gaining traction as hyperscalers, data centers and industrial customers increasingly seek behind-the-meter power solutions. Liberty Energy is targeting 3 gigawatts of deployed power by 2029 and is already securing long-term contracts and equipment. This business diversifies revenues beyond oilfield services and positions the company to capitalize on booming AI-driven electricity demand.

Continuous Technology Innovation Strengthens Competitive Advantage: Liberty Energy continues investing heavily in proprietary technologies such as DigiPrime, StimCommander and Forge. Its latest variable-speed natural gas-powered fleets improve fuel efficiency, lower operating costs and reduce emissions compared with conventional diesel fleets. These innovations increase customer value, improve well economics and make Liberty Energy's services more differentiated, supporting pricing power and long-term market share gains.

Positive 2026 Earnings Estimates: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Liberty Energy’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, indicating 60% year-over-year growth.

However, peer comparison further highlights strength, as the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share of FTI indicates growth of 21.6%, while the same for HAL and CLB indicates a decline of 3.3% and 25.3%, respectively.

LBRT’s Earnings Estimate



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Challenges for LBRT Stock

Core Oilfield Business Remains Highly Cyclical: Although management believes market conditions are improving, Liberty Energy's primary completion services business still depends heavily on oil prices and producer spending. Any decline in crude prices, weaker drilling activity or reduced customer budgets could quickly reverse recent improvements in utilization and pricing, affecting revenues, profitability and cash generation.

Power Business Requires Substantial Upfront Investment: Building the power infrastructure platform demands heavy capital spending years before projects generate meaningful returns. Liberty Energy expects hundreds of millions of dollars in milestone payments and long-duration project development, while ultimate funding depends on future project financing. Delays or financing challenges could pressure cash flow and increase execution risk during the expansion phase.

Large Projects Face Execution and Timing Risks: Management acknowledged that many factors influencing data center and power projects remain outside the company's control, including permitting, community approvals, customer decisions and site development. The cancellation of one 330-megawatt project illustrates that even advanced projects can be delayed or terminated, creating uncertainty around the timing of future revenue recognition.

Higher Debt Increases Financial Obligations: Liberty Energy's convertible debt offerings strengthen liquidity but also increase leverage. Net debt rose substantially following the capital raises, and although the financing carries attractive terms, shareholders still face potential dilution if conversion thresholds are reached. Rising debt levels may also reduce financial flexibility if business conditions weaken unexpectedly.

Final Verdict on LBRT Stock

Liberty Energy has rallied sharply, reflecting strong performance against companies like TechnipFMC, Halliburton and Core Laboratories. The company has also demonstrated strong operational execution, supported by robust demand for its premium completion services, continuous technology innovation and the fast-growing LPI business, which provides meaningful long-term diversification beyond traditional oilfield services. Additionally, analysts expect a sharp earnings recovery in 2026, reflecting improving business fundamentals.

However, Liberty Energy still operates in a highly cyclical oilfield services market, while its power expansion requires significant capital, carries execution risks and has increased debt levels. Considering the balance between its attractive growth opportunities and near-term financial and industry uncertainties, a wait-and-watch strategy appears appropriate for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company — allowing investors to await clearer evidence of sustained earnings growth and successful project execution before becoming more aggressive.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.