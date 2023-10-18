Liberty Energy sees oilfield fracking activity increasing early in 2024

HOUSTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Liberty Energy LBRT.N said it expects a modest increase in fracking activity beginning in 2024 on the back of a recent strengthening in oil and gas prices.

The comments from Liberty Energy are the first from a major service provider this quarterly earnings season as investors look to gauge demand and pricing amid geo-political turmoil that has pushed up energy prices in recent months.

The company's shares were up 3.8% at $20.32 in after-market trading.

Liberty Energy said fracking activity had largely stabilized at current levels, required to maintain production about flat.

Prices for its fracking service also held steady as fleets across the industry were idled to balance moderating demand, the company said.

Activity is expected to slow modestly in the fourth quarter on seasonality due to winter weather and holiday disruptions, before it recovers next year, Liberty Energy added.

Net income rose about 1% to $148.6 million, or 85 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings of 84 cents a share beat analysts estimate of 75 cents, according to LSEG data.

For the full year, Liberty said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to be at the high end of its guidance range of 30% to 40% growth over 2022.

Larger oilfield service providers Schlumberger SLB.N, Halliburton HAL.N and Baker Hughes BKR.O are set to post earnings later this week and next.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; editing by Diane Craft)

