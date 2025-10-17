Liberty Energy Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted net loss of 6 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent. Moreover, the bottom line decreased sharply from the year-ago quarter’s profit of 45 cents. The company's underperformance can be attributed to macroeconomic headwinds accompanied by a slowdown in the industry’s frac activity and market pricing pressure.

LBRT's revenues totaled $947 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $12 million. The top line also decreased from the prior-year quarter’s level of $1.1 billion by 17% due to softening of completions activity.

Liberty Energy’s adjusted EBITDA was $128 million, representing a sharp decline of 48% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $248 million. Moreover, the figure was also below our estimate of $157.1 million.

Other Important Updates

The Denver, CO-based oil and gas equipment company delivered the highest combined average daily pumping efficiency and safety performance in its history and also sold tons of sand from its mines.

Liberty Energy recently launched Forge, its large language model for intelligent asset orchestration that empowers StimCommander through continuous AI optimization. The company also increased its total power generation capacity to over one gigawatt, which is expected to be delivered through 2027.

Ahead of the earnings release, Liberty Energy’s board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by 13% to $0.09 per share, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025. The increased dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on Dec. 18, 2025, to its holders of record as of Dec. 4.

During the quarter, the company returned $13 million to its shareholders through quarterly cash dividends.

Costs & Expenses of LBRT

Liberty Energy reported total costs and expenses of $949.8 million in the third quarter, decreasing 7.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. However, our estimate for the metric was pegged at $938.7 million.

Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditure of LBRT

As of Sept. 30, Liberty Energy had approximately $13.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. The pressure pumper’s long-term debt of $253 million represented a debt-to-capitalization of 10.9%.

Further, the company’s liquidity, cash balance and revolving credit facility amounted to $146 million.

In the reported quarter, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company spent $113 million in its capital program, down from our estimate of $158.2 million.

LBRT’s Management Remarks & Outlook

Management believes that the frac activity in North America has dipped below the level required to sustain oil production as producers have slowed completions due to economic uncertainty and after having already surpassed production goals earlier in the year. While natural gas fleet demand remains supported by LNG export expansion and growing power needs, the overall slowdown in oil markets has weighed on total activity. This moderation is expected to be temporary, with global oil oversupply likely peaking in early 2026. Shale producers plan to keep oil output steady, requiring modest activity recovery next year, while gas-related completions should continue to grow. Current underutilization of fleets is pressuring prices, particularly for conventional units, but rising equipment attrition and cannibalization may rebalance supply and demand. Improved activity and tightening capacity could drive stronger pricing later in 2026.

The company projects that the demand for next-generation frac fleets will remain strong as operators prioritize fuel efficiency, lower emissions and enhanced performance. Liberty Energy’s digiTechnologies platform continues to gain traction, benefiting from integrated services, scale and digital innovation. The company remains focused on strengthening its competitive edge to withstand short-term softness and capitalize on future demand recovery. Growing structural power demand, driven by AI computing, electrification and industrial reshoring, highlights opportunities for LBRT’s customizable on-site power solutions, which offer reliable, cost-stable alternatives amid grid constraints and rising energy prices. The company remains optimistic about the momentum it sees in its power opportunities and is well-positioned to deliver an unparalleled offering in the years ahead.

