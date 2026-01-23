Liberty Energy to Post Q4 Earnings: Will It Beat or Miss Expectations?

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT, a leading provider of hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 28, 2026, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $853 million and the same for the bottom line is pinned at a loss of 16 cents.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced LBRT’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it’s worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of LBRT’s Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the previous reported quarter, the Denver, CO-based oilfield service company’s earnings missed the consensus mark. LBRT posted an adjusted net loss of 6 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent. This was primarily due to macroeconomic headwinds accompanied by a slowdown in the industry’s frac activity and market pricing pressure. LBRT's revenues totaled $947 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $12 million. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in two, delivering an average negative surprise of 117.46%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

Trend in LBRT’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 10 cents per share has witnessed one upward revision and no downward movements in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 260% year-over-year bottom-line decline. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates a deterioration of 9.57% from the year-ago period.

Factors to Consider Ahead of LBRT’s Q4 Release

The reduction in LBRT's costs is likely to have boosted its bottom line. The company’s operating expenses are likely to reach $880.9 million in the fourth quarter, down 4.1% from the year-ago period’s level. LBRT’s cost of services is expected to decrease from $741.8 million to $704.7 million. On the other hand, depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses are anticipated to drop from $132.2 million to $110.2 million over the same period. The cost reductions are expected to have provided modest relief, mitigating some of the pressure from reduced revenues.

On a positive note, the company’s digiTechnologies platform and expanding power solutions are also expected to have done well in the quarter to be reported, benefiting from structural demand drivers such as AI computing and electrification.

On the bearish side, LBRT’s revenues are likely to have come under pressure in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is expected to be down from the year-ago quarter’s $990 million. The reduction likely reflects diminished customer activity coupled with a steady slowdown in completions and frac operations.

What Does Our Model Predict for LBRT?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Liberty Energy this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.

Earnings ESP of LBRT: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +23.08% for this company. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

LBRT’s Zacks Rank: LBRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Liberty Energy is not the only energycompany looking up this earnings cycle. Here are some other firms from the space that you may want to consider on the basis of our model:

Plains All American Pipeline PAA has an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 6. In the past four quarters, Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and missed twice, resulting in an average surprise of 4.21%. Plains All American is valued at around $13.48 billion.

BP plc BP has an Earnings ESP of +2.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 10.

In the past four quarters, BP plc’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and missed twice, resulting in an average surprise of 4.21%. BP plc is valued at around $93.64 billion.

Antero Resources AR has an Earnings ESP of +12.28% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 11.

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Antero Resources’ earnings in the to-be-reported quarter has increased 6.5%. Antero Resources is valued at around $10.56 billion.

