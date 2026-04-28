Liberty Energy (LBRT) Price Target Increased by 10.13% to 32.27

The average one-year price target for Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) has been revised to $32.27 / share. This is an increase of 10.13% from the prior estimate of $29.30 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.36% from the latest reported closing price of $33.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Energy. This is an decrease of 306 owner(s) or 46.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRT is 0.13%, an increase of 11.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.24% to 161,766K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRT is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 7,223K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,809K shares , representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 36.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,771K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,576K shares , representing a decrease of 79.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,797K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,796K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 44.73% over the last quarter.

Delaware Management Holdings holds 3,422K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 3,287K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares , representing an increase of 77.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 542.23% over the last quarter.

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