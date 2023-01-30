Liberty Energy (LBRT) Authorizes Expanded Buyback Program

Liberty Energy LBRT recently disclosed that it had raised its existing share repurchase authorization by $250 million, bringing it to $500 million. Since the start of the repurchase program in July 2022, Liberty has spent nearly $125 million on buybacks and retired of 8,185,890 shares of Class A common stock, or 4.4% of all outstanding shares.

Through Jul 31, 2024, the company has roughly $375 million available for share repurchases, thanks to this program expansion.

The macro environment for oilfield service operators like Liberty Energy remains positive, thanks to robust commodity prices and improved fundamentals that should aid long-term growth. This positive backdrop, together with growing cash flows, allows the company to reward investors with the expanded buyback scheme.

LBRT board also declared a dividend of 5 cents per share. This dividend will be paid on Mar 20, 2023, to holders of record as of Mar 6, 2023.

Leading North American energy services provider, Liberty, provides onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies with one of the most cutting-edge sets of completion services and technologies.

