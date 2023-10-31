Liberty Energy Inc - (LBRT) Price Target Increased by 21.95% to 24.74

The average one-year price target for Liberty Energy Inc - (NYSE:LBRT) has been revised to 24.74 / share. This is an increase of 21.95% from the prior estimate of 20.28 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.56% from the latest reported closing price of 19.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Energy Inc -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRT is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 191,118K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,613K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,041K shares, representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,644K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,085K shares, representing a decrease of 21.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,461K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,060K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 0.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,921K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,904K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 3.38% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,889K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,889K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 26.63% over the last quarter.

Liberty Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

