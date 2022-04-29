Liberty Energy Declines 7%; Announces Secondary Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of oilfield services firm Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) are down more than 7% Friday morning at $16.25.

The company today announced secondary offering of 14.5 million shares by Schlumberger Technology Corporation.

The company said the shares, to be offered from time to time, will be at the prevailing market price or negotiated price at the time of sale.

The Offering is expected to close on May 3, 2022.

LBRT has traded in the range of $8.50-$20.05 in the last 52 weeks.

