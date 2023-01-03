Liberty Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LBRT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.00, changing hands as low as $14.51 per share. Liberty Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.45 per share, with $20.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.60.

