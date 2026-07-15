Liberty Energy and SLB Team Up to Supply Power to Data Centers

Liberty Energy LBRT and SLB SLB have entered into a strategic alliance focused on providing integrated power and modular infrastructure solutions for the growing artificial intelligence (“AI”) and high-performance computing data center markets. By combining Liberty Energy’s modular power generation capabilities with SLB’s modular infrastructure expertise, both companies aim to help address the increasing demand for reliable, flexible and rapidly deployable energy solutions for next-generation data centers.

As AI adoption continues to accelerate, data center operators are facing significant challenges in expanding computing capacity due to rising electricity demand, grid limitations and lengthy infrastructure development timelines. The Liberty Energy-SLB collaboration is designed to provide integrated solutions that can help reduce deployment complexity while improving reliability and scalability.

LBRT Expands Into AI Infrastructure Power Solutions

Liberty Energy has developed expertise in energy services, modular power generation, behind-the-meter power solutions and intelligent energy management systems. While the company has historically focused on oilfield services, particularly hydraulic fracturing, it is expanding capabilities into emerging energy markets, including power solutions for AI infrastructure.

The rapid growth of AI applications has created substantial demand for additional data center capacity. Many new facilities face challenges related to grid availability, interconnection timelines and regional power constraints. As a result, developers are increasingly exploring alternative energy strategies, including dedicated and behind-the-meter power systems.

Liberty Energy’s modular power platforms are designed to provide flexible deployment options for customers requiring scalable and reliable energy solutions. These systems can help data center developers increase power availability while reducing dependence on traditional grid expansion timelines.

SLB Provides Modular Infrastructure Expertise

SLB, a Houston-based global energy technology company, contributes extensive engineering experience, project execution capabilities and modular infrastructure solutions to the alliance.

The company has developed prefabricated modular infrastructure designed to accelerate data center construction and deployment. According to SLB, it has shipped more than 1.3 gigawatts of prefabricated modular infrastructure for global data center projects since April 2024 and expects cumulative deliveries to exceed 2 gigawatts before the end of the year.

By combining SLB’s modular infrastructure capabilities with Liberty Energy’s power generation and energy management expertise, customers can access integrated solutions designed to simplify the development of large-scale computing facilities.

Addressing the Growing Energy Requirements of AI Computing

AI and high-performance computing applications are increasing electricity demand across industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, cloud computing and enterprise technology. Modern AI workloads require significant computing resources, creating pressure on data center operators to expand capacity efficiently.

Traditional data center development can be slowed by permitting requirements, equipment availability, utility interconnection processes and regional transmission limitations. The Liberty Energy-SLB alliance aims to address these challenges by supporting behind-the-meter power solutions and modular infrastructure approaches.

These solutions can offer several potential advantages, including faster deployment timelines, improved energy flexibility, enhanced reliability and greater scalability for future expansion.

Behind-the-Meter Power Solutions Provide Greater Flexibility

A key focus of the collaboration is behind-the-meter power generation, which allows data centers to use dedicated on-site energy systems rather than relying exclusively on traditional utility connections.

Behind-the-meter solutions may provide developers with additional flexibility when selecting project locations, particularly in regions where grid capacity is limited or infrastructure upgrades could take years to complete. These systems can also help improve operational resilience by reducing exposure to certain grid-related constraints.

Liberty Energy’s intelligent power control technologies are designed to optimize energy production, monitor system performance and improve the efficiency of available power resources.

Integrated Infrastructure Model Supports Faster Deployment

Under the alliance, SLB will contribute modular infrastructure systems, engineering expertise and global project execution capabilities, while Liberty Energy will provide modular power generation technologies, energy control platforms and operational support.

This integrated approach can reduce coordination challenges associated with managing multiple suppliers and may allow customers to streamline planning and deployment processes.

By combining infrastructure and power capabilities, the companies aim to support the development of scalable data center facilities capable of meeting increasing AI computing requirements.

Innovation in Future Data Center Energy Systems

Beyond current infrastructure opportunities, Liberty Energy and SLB intend to collaborate on technologies designed to improve the efficiency and flexibility of future data center energy systems.

Potential areas of development include hybrid power generation solutions, advanced digital energy management platforms and next-generation power architectures capable of supporting evolving AI computing demands.

As data center operators continue to seek more efficient and resilient energy strategies, these technologies could play an important role in supporting infrastructure growth.

Supporting the Expansion of AI Infrastructure Capacity

The alliance reflects the broader trend of increasing investment in AI infrastructure worldwide. Data center developers, cloud service providers, technology companies and governments are expanding computing capacity to support the continued adoption of artificial intelligence.

According to a press release, Liberty Energy has stated plans to deploy approximately 3 gigawatts of power projects by 2029. Combined with SLB’s modular infrastructure capabilities, the partnership is positioned to participate in the expanding market for AI-focused data center development.

However, the scale and timing of future projects will depend on customer demand, permitting processes, financing conditions and broader market developments.

Strategic Collaboration Creates New Growth Opportunities

The alliance builds on both companies’ existing relationship while expanding their participation in the rapidly developing digital infrastructure sector.

By combining power generation, modular construction, engineering expertise and operational capabilities, both companies aim to provide customers with integrated solutions for increasingly complex data center requirements.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, access to reliable and scalable energy infrastructure will remain a critical factor in enabling computing growth.

Conclusion

The partnership between Liberty Energy and SLB represents an effort to address one of the key challenges facing AI infrastructure development, providing reliable and scalable power alongside rapidly deployable data center infrastructure.

Through the combination of Liberty Energy’s modular power solutions and SLB’s modular infrastructure expertise, they aim to support the continued expansion of AI and high-performance computing facilities while helping customers navigate energy and infrastructure constraints.

LBRT's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, LBRT and SLB have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

Investors interested in the energy sector might consider some better-ranked stocks, such as Par Pacific PARR and Imperial Oil IMO, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Par Pacific is valued at 3.56 billion. It is an energy company that owns and operates refining, logistics and retail assets. Par Pacific operates across Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Rocky Mountain region.

Imperial Oil is valued at $59.79 billion. It is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies, engaged in crude oil and natural gas production, petroleum refining, fuel marketing and petrochemical manufacturing. Imperial Oil has a strong strategic partnership with ExxonMobil.

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