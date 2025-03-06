Liberty Energy Acquires IMG Energy to Expand Power Solutions

Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT has announced the acquisition of IMG Energy Solutions (“IMG”), a well-established developer of distributed power systems. This strategic move enhances Liberty Power Innovation, a division of LBRT, by incorporating IMG’s expertise in engineering design, construction management, software control systems and power marketing. The acquisition allows LBRT to expand its energy solutions portfolio, particularly in the PJM market, where IMG has a strong presence.

Expanding Power Solutions With Advanced Modular Technology

With more than a decade of experience in power system deployment, IMG has developed a highly efficient modular power block design. This fourth-generation technology offers a standardized, scalable and pre-tested configuration, reducing installation complexities while maintaining reliability. Its self-contained nature ensures adaptability to various sites without the need for extensive redesign, making the technology ideal for data centers, industrial facilities and large-scale microgrids.

The modular power approach provides rapid deployment capabilities, minimizing downtime and ensuring an efficient, uninterrupted power supply. The design also supports lower emissions and optimized operational costs, aligning with Liberty’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions. By integrating this technology, LBRT strengthens its ability to meet growing energy demands with flexible and resilient power infrastructure.

Proven Experience in Distributed Energy and Microgrid Development

IMG has a well-documented track record of successfully implementing power projects that improve grid resilience and operational efficiency. One of its most notable achievements is the independent microgrid at Pittsburgh International Airport (“PIT”). This facility integrates solar power and natural gas thermal generation, ensuring continuous power availability without reliance on external grids.

IMG also owns and operates a utility-scale solar project at PIT, supporting its expertise in renewable and hybrid power systems. Additionally, the energy solutions’ involvement in the development and recent sale of six 21 MW (127 MW total) natural gas power plants in Northeast Pennsylvania to Tenaska demonstrates its ability to deliver high-value energy projects. These plants incorporate fast-start gas reciprocating engine technology, which enhances flexibility and reliability in the PJM market.

Cloud-Based Monitoring and 24/7 Power Management

A key aspect of IMG’s success is its centralized, cloud-based operations platform. This system enables real-time monitoring, automation and remote asset management, ensuring continuous optimization of power plants and microgrids. By integrating advanced control systems and automated performance tracking, IMG delivers efficient and data-driven energy management.

The 24/7 network operations center facilitates power dispatch, system diagnostics and preventive maintenance. This proactive approach to asset management enhances long-term reliability and cost-effectiveness, providing customers with consistent power availability. Liberty’s acquisition of this technology strengthens its ability to deliver advanced energy solutions with intelligent monitoring and control features.

Strengthening LBRT’s Leadership in Energy Innovation

By acquiring IMG, LBRT expands its footprint in distributed energy solutions, market-based power transactions and integrated power system management. This acquisition reinforces Liberty’s commitment to capital-efficient, sustainable energy projects that support industrial and commercial applications.

Ron Gusek, chief executive officer of Liberty Energy, emphasized that IMG’s expertise will accelerate the former’s capabilities in engineering, system controls and PJM market participation. Gusek highlighted that the acquisition strengthens Liberty’s ability to offer low-emission and cost-effective power solutions.

Mike Brady, chief executive officer of IMG, expressed excitement about joining forces with LBRT, acknowledging the shared vision of delivering innovative and customer-centric energy solutions. Brady recognized LBRT’s proven success in energy investments and operational efficiency, stating that this partnership will drive further advancements in power infrastructure and clean energy initiatives.

Overall, LBRT, the Denver-based oil and gas equipment and services company, is now well-positioned to lead the evolution of distributed energy generation, providing scalable, reliable, and market-responsive power solutions. With advanced modular technology, cloud-based monitoring and a strong commitment to efficiency, LBRT’s acquisition of IMG marks a significant milestone in its growth and innovation strategy.

LBRT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, LBRT has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock AROC ,sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Comstock Resources CRK and Cheniere Energy LNG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AROC is valued at $4.4 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 38.3%. Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as a supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment.

CRK is valued at $5.64 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 117.2%. Comstock Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties.

LNG is valued at $49.2 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 41.8%. Cheniere Energy is a leading U.S. energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas, owning and operating major export terminals in Louisiana and Texas.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.