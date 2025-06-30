Liberty Broadband's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Monday, shares of Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $24.87 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.45% in the "Communications Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, LBRDP was trading at a 0.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 4.24% in the "Communications Services" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for LBRDP, showing historical dividend payments on Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LBRDK) are up about 1.2%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.