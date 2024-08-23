Liberty Broadband's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $23.31 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Communications Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, LBRDP was trading at a 6.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.88% in the "Communications Services" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDP shares, versus LBRDK:

Below is a dividend history chart for LBRDP, showing historical dividend payments on Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LBRDK) are up about 2%.

