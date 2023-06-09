News & Insights

Liberty Broadband's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

June 09, 2023 — 02:37 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $22.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.84% in the "Communications Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LBRDP was trading at a 6.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.77% in the "Communications Services" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDP shares, versus LBRDK:

Below is a dividend history chart for LBRDP, showing historical dividend payments on Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LBRDK) are down about 3.6%.

