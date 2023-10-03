Liberty Broadband's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $21.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.09% in the "Communications Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LBRDP was trading at a 12.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.37% in the "Communications Services" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for LBRDP, showing historical dividend payments on Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LBRDK) are off about 1.9%.
Also see: PARR Stock Predictions
LKSD shares outstanding history
Funds Holding UGP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.