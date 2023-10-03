Liberty Broadband's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $21.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.09% in the "Communications Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, LBRDP was trading at a 12.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.37% in the "Communications Services" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for LBRDP, showing historical dividend payments on Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LBRDK) are off about 1.9%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.