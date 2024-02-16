News & Insights

Markets
LBRDA

Liberty Broadband Reports Flat Q4 Revenues

February 16, 2024 — 08:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) Friday announced a flat fourth-quarter revenues.

The total revenues for the quarter were $250 million, the same as the prior year's quarter.

The GC Consumer revenue declined 3 percent to $123 million from $119 million a year ago. GCI Business revenues were $127 million, lower than $131 million in the prior year's fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LBRDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.