Liberty Broadband Reports Flat Q4 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) Friday announced a flat fourth-quarter revenues.

The total revenues for the quarter were $250 million, the same as the prior year's quarter.

The GC Consumer revenue declined 3 percent to $123 million from $119 million a year ago. GCI Business revenues were $127 million, lower than $131 million in the prior year's fourth quarter.

