Liberty Broadband price target raised to $145 from $105 at Pivotal Research

November 07, 2024 — 06:20 pm EST

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak raised the firm’s price target on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to $145 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its sum-of-the-parts valuation methodology post the better than expected Q3 results from Liberty’s “relatively small” Alaskan cable and telco assets and its recently revised higher Charter (CHTR) price target. Pivotal says Liberty Broadband is the cheaper way to own Charter.

Read More on LBRDK:

