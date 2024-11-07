Liberty Broadband price target raised to $145 from $105 at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak raised the firm’s price target on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) to $145 from $105 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm updated its sum-of-the-parts valuation methodology post the better than expected Q3 results from Liberty’s “relatively small” Alaskan cable and telco assets and its recently revised higher Charter (CHTR) price target. Pivotal says Liberty Broadband is the cheaper way to own Charter.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LBRDK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.