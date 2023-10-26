Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (Symbol: LBRDK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.99, changing hands as low as $82.41 per share. Liberty Broadband Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LBRDK's low point in its 52 week range is $68.67 per share, with $96.8794 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.98.
