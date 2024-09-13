Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Liberty Broadband Corp (Symbol: LBRDK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.63, changing hands as high as $62.41 per share. Liberty Broadband Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LBRDK's low point in its 52 week range is $46.46 per share, with $95.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.92.

