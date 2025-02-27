LIBERTY BROADBAND Earnings Results: $LBRDA Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIBERTY BROADBAND ($LBRDA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.04 per share, beating estimates of $1.49 by $0.55. The company also reported revenue of $253,000,000, missing estimates of $259,663,000 by $-6,663,000.

LIBERTY BROADBAND Insider Trading Activity

LIBERTY BROADBAND insiders have traded $LBRDA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBRDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY B MAFFEI (President/CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 353,223 shares for an estimated $28,348,250 .

. RENEE L WILM (Chief Legal/Admin Officer) sold 4,423 shares for an estimated $338,624

BRIAN J WENDLING (CAO/PFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,250 shares for an estimated $171,054.

LIBERTY BROADBAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of LIBERTY BROADBAND stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

