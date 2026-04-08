Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDP shares, versus LBRDK:
Below is a dividend history chart for LBRDP, showing historical dividend payments on Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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In Wednesday trading, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LBRDK) are off about 1%.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
TDOC shares outstanding history
Benfords Law Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.