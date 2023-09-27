Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 9/29/23, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 10/16/23. As a percentage of LBRDP's recent share price of $22.38, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of LBRDP to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when LBRDP shares open for trading on 9/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.73%, which compares to an average yield of 7.04% in the "Communications Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of LBRDP shares, versus LBRDK:

Below is a dividend history chart for LBRDP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Liberty Broadband Corp's Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: LBRDP) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: LBRDK) are up about 0.9%.

