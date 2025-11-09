Liberty Broadband Corporation - Preferred Stock (LBRDP) Price Target Increased by 13.11% to 54.53

The average one-year price target for Liberty Broadband Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:LBRDP) has been revised to $54.53 / share. This is an increase of 13.11% from the prior estimate of $48.21 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.01 to a high of $66.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 121.47% from the latest reported closing price of $24.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Broadband Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRDP is 0.22%, an increase of 16.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.62% to 844K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 580K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing a decrease of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBRDP by 0.14% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 130K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing a decrease of 67.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRDP by 46.16% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 84K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund holds 41K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing a decrease of 73.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRDP by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.