Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATR.K) lifts 3.6% this week, taking five-year gains to 14%

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATR.K) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 14% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 8.8%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, Liberty Braves Group became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:BATR.K Earnings Per Share Growth September 14th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Liberty Braves Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 8.8% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 3% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Liberty Braves Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

