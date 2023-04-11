Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.28%, the lowest has been 4.96%, and the highest has been 20.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.78 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASG is 0.03%, an increase of 33.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.58% to 4,582K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 9.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASG by 37.18% over the last quarter.

Mariner holds 46K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Owen LaRue holds 42K shares.

Raymond James Trust N.a. holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASG by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASG by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities only to borrowers that are approved by the Fund's securities lending agent, State Street Bank & Trust Co. (SSB).The Fund's portfolio includes various sectors, such as information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials, financials, healthcare, consumer staples, energy and real estate. The Fund's investment managers include Weatherbie Capital, LLC, TCW Investment Management Company, Congress Asset Management Company, LLP and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The Fund's investment managers invest primarily for pension funds, endowments, foundations and other institutions. ALPS Advisors, Inc. (AAI) is the investment advisor of the Fund.

