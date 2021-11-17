Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased USA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 31.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.94, the dividend yield is 9.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USA was $8.94, representing a -5.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.46 and a 39.47% increase over the 52 week low of $6.41.

USA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the usa Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to USA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USA as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an decrease of -3.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of USA at 3.34%.

