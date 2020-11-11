Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.88% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.43, the dividend yield is 9.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USA was $6.43, representing a -10.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.15 and a 75.2% increase over the 52 week low of $3.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to USA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USA as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 3.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of USA at 4.61%.

