Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased USA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that USA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of USA was $7.1, representing a -0.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.14 and a 26.79% increase over the 52 week low of $5.60.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to USA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USA as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 4.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of USA at 4.33%.

