Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.45, the dividend yield is 9.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USA was $8.45, representing a -6.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.04 and a 70.71% increase over the 52 week low of $4.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the USA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to USA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have USA as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 9.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of USA at 4.9%.

