Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund said on April 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 will receive the payment on June 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.59%, the lowest has been 6.83%, and the highest has been 17.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.75 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USA is 0.12%, an increase of 63.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.96% to 29,253K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 839K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 903K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Camden Capital holds 13K shares.

Financial Advocates Investment Management holds 228K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Koshinski Asset Management holds 63K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Stockman Wealth Management holds 108K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund is a multi-managed fund that allocates its portfolio assets on an approximately equal basis among several independent investment management organizations (currently five in number) having different investment styles recommended and monitored by ALPS Advisors, Inc., the Fund's investment advisor.

